New Years Kickoff Classic Basketball Tournament

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-In a New Years Kickoff Classic Basketball Tournament contest that was played at Orange Glen High School in Escondido, AndresTovar 19 points, Damien Miller 16 points and 8 rebounds along with Patriot teammate Caden Palmer 10 points the Orange Glen Patriots at 9-4 by a 59-52 score.
For the Bobcats of Sage Creek 3-4 were led by Jailen Nelson and Nick Sonck with 23 and 14 points respectively will be at Mission Hills High School on January 9, 2018 while Orange Glen will be Lacosta Canyon High School on Thursday, January 4, 2018 tipoff for both games is 7:00 pm
