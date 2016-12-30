Join us on Wednesday January 11 for our New Year’s Business Mixer at Hyatt Place in Vista. Come dressed in your New Years’ accessories for a fun festive business mixer. We will have great food, new business connections, fun prizes and more! This mixer is presented by the Vista Hi-Noon Vista Rotary Club. Hyatt Place is located at 2645 S. Melrose Drive in Vista (map). Cost is only $5.00 for members and $20.00 for General Admission.
New Year’s Chamber Business Mixer
