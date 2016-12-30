Loading...
New Year’s Chamber Business Mixer

December 30, 2016

2017 New Year’s Business Mixer

Join us on Wednesday January 11 for our New Year’s Business Mixer at Hyatt Place in Vista.  Come dressed in your New Years’ accessories for a fun festive business mixer.  We will have great food, new business connections, fun prizes and  more!  This mixer is presented by the Vista Hi-Noon Vista Rotary Club.  Hyatt Place is located at 2645 S. Melrose Drive in Vista (map). Cost is only $5.00 for members and $20.00 for General Admission.

