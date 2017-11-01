New Works Reading Series At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Solana Beach, CA: The New Works Reading Series returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre with Traitor or Patriot? by Judge H. Lee Sarokin on Tuesday, November 14th at 7:30pm.

Traitor or Patriot? tells the story of two friends – government employees – that develop opposite views concerning disclosing corruption. During the course of their work, they discover that this dispute causes a rift between them and their families. Which of the two is the hero, the villain? Are the leakers of classified information traitors or patriots? David Ellenstein directs.

Judge H. Lee Sarokin (retired) is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Law School, After a 25 year career as a trial lawyer, he was appointed to the U. S. District Court by President Carter and elevated to the U.S. Court of Appeals (3rd Cir.) by President Clinton. He freed Rubin “Hurricane” Carter after 19 years in prison for a wrongful conviction (made into a movie –The Hurricane). Among his over 2000 written opinions, he was the first judge to order tobacco companies to reveal their secret research and to order clubs such as Kiwanis to admit women. Since retirement he served 5 years as Distinguished Jurist in Residence at USD Law School, received numerous awards and honors for his judicial career, provides mediation, arbitration and expert witness services, is a regular contributor to the Huffington Post, has authored 7 plays and numerous law review articles, tutored at Casa de Amistad where he started a music program for the Hispanic students, taught at the Braille Institute and plays drums with jazz groups. He resides in La Jolla with his wife Margie.

David Ellenstein has been the Artistic Director at North Coast Repertory Theatre, since 2003, producing over 100 productions and directing more than 40. Has worked in theatres across the country, but his favorites at North Coast Rep include: The Illusion, Travels with My Aunt, Way Downriver (West Coast Premiere), Freud’s Last Session, Faded Glory (World Premiere), Mandate Memories (World Premiere), Becoming Cuba (World Premiere), Time Stands Still, and Words by: Ira Gershwin (World Premiere).

Traitor or Patriot? is a free reading. For more information, visit northcoastrep.org or call our box office at 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075