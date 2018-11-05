The Civic Gallery is located on the second floor of the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and every other Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

CURRENT EXHIBITION



“Balanced Rock Rainbow” by Susan Coppock

NEW WORK 2018 Photography Exhibition – October 30 – December 21, 2018

Artists: Peter Politanoff, Richard Wilson, Rick Gauthreaux, Patricia deAlteris, Kristin Albright, Mike Reardon, Don Fike, Nicki James, Jerry Kao, Mary Eckroth, Moises Verdin, Susan Coppock, Kat Johnson, Ana Phelps, Geoff Scott, Eiji Fuller, Katherine Zimmer, Arpad Petrass, Koustav Maity, Anindita Sarkar.

Judges: Don Bartletti and Kelly Moncure.

Public Reception: November 13, 2018 / 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm