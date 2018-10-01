New Work 2018 Juried Photography Exhibition

CALL FOR ENTRIES – 2018 CITY OF VISTA – CIVIC GALLERY

EXHIBITION ON VIEW: OCTOBER 30 – DECEMBER 21 Deadline for Submission of Entries: October 12, 2018 11:59 p.m.

Public Reception at the Civic Gallery

Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Vista, CA — The City of Vista competition is a juried photo contest offering exposure to both established and emerging photographers. This contest will provide an opportunity for review of your work by professional photographers, artists, and photography teachers. Winners will be selected on the basis of originality and the overall quality of concept execution.

ONLINE SUBMISSIONS:

Official entry is being facilitated through an online jury process. Send digital images of your work to vistapublicart@cityofvista.com. Please include your name, e-mail address, title of art, price and dimensions. The entry processing fee is $28 plus an online service fee of

$1.67 for up to three (3) images. Entry payment is facilitated online at

https://apm.activecommunities.com/vistarecreation/Activity_Search/7705. If you prefer to mail in your entry, please mail them to: Public Arts Commission, Attn: Imelda Huerta – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Deadline to enter and submit payment: October 12, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

AWARDS: … Enter now and you just might win one of the cash awards. A first, second, and third place award will be given. A People’s Choice award will also be given. Honorable mentions will be selected at the judges’ discretion.

RECOGNITION: … The winning imagery will be featured in local media and displayed at the Vista Civic Gallery. Awards will be presented by the Public Arts Commission.

ENTRY FEE PER IMAGE: … Regular Entry: $28 plus $1.67 online service fee/up to three (3) images.

JUDGING / WINNERS: …The judging will be done by Don Bartletti, retired Los Angeles Times photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner and Kelly Moncure, Vice-Chairman of the Vista Public Arts Commission and photography educator at Rancho Buena Vista High School.

The initial selection will be done by the judges based on electronically submitted images. The second stage will be based on the printed images.

Criteria for Judging: …

1. Uniqueness of concept.

2) Creativity.

3) Quality of the finished piece.

*All artwork must in good taste and suitable for all audiences, as the gallery is located within a public facility.*

Selected artists will be notified via e-mail on October 19, 2018. Accepted artists will be required to sign and return a waiver, along with their artwork on or before 4:00 pm on October 26, 2018.

PRESENTATION REQUIREMENTS FOR IMAGES SELECTED FOR DISPLAY:

Display size: Photograph with a frame must be a minimum size 4” x 4” and a maximum size of 48” wide x 40” long (INCLUDING THE FRAME).

Display Format: All submissions must be display ready. Art must arrive ready to hang with wire hanging hardware (no sawtooth hardware). Professional, high quality durable framing is expected. If the work is not wire ready the work will not be hung.

Identification: The following information must be printed on the back of each submission at the top center: entrant’s name, address, phone number, e-mail, title of print, photo location, and category entered. A single, self-adhesive label may be used for identification purposes.

Purchase Process: All artwork will be brokered by the artist or their representative with your given contact information, as the Civic Gallery is strictly a volunteer gallery and has no employees. A red dot will appear on the Exhibition Art Tag, which will indicate that the art is sold and is available to the new owner as of December 21, 2018. A donation of 25% of the selling price of your artwork is suggested (to the Civic Gallery), as this enables us to provide future exhibitions and events for local artists.

All unsold work MUST be picked up on December 21 by 4:00 p.m.

SUGGESTED THEMES: … Subject matter is wide open and might include black & white or color landscapes, portraits, action, fine art, documentary, as well as traditional film or digital printing. Images must be taken within 2018, from January 1, 2018 to present.

Photographs must be original work taken by entrant and not copyrighted by any entities other than the person submitting the photography. Photographers will retain rights to their photographs, however the City retains the right to use the photographs for marketing the contest and has the right to crop the photograph in its sole discretion. Entry in this contest constitutes agreement to allow photographs to be displayed in City facilities and/or reproduced for marketing and promotional use without compensation but with photo credit to the photographer. While all possible care will be taken to safeguard entries, the City of Vista will not assume responsibility for loss or damage to entries while in transit, during judging, during the period of exhibition, or while in storage awaiting pick-up.

If you have questions, please email: ihuerta@cityofvista.com.