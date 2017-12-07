New Work 2017 Photographic Reception A Rousing Success

TR Robertson…The area just outside of the City of Vista’s City Council Chambers was the scene Tuesday of a large gathering of friends, folks interested in photography and photographers selected to take part in Vista’s New Work 2017 Photographic Juried Show. This area is referred to as the Civic Gallery and is used to display art from various media styles throughout the year. Currently on display is photography taken by photographers selected to participate in Vista’s first city sponsored Juried Show. Twenty-seven photographers were selected from over 50 who entered. The reception was the culmination of the event and the awards ceremony for those photographers selected who had been selected for the show.

Those attending walked through the displays of photography, discussed the photos, spoke with many of the photographers and many

caught up with friends they had met a previous shows or knew from the field of photography. Kelly Moncure, Vice-Chairman of the Vista Public Arts Commission and one of the two jurors for the show said, “I am extremely impressed with the quality of work on display and the number of people who have attended this reception. For our first show it is very successful and hopefully we will be able to continue next year.” Don Bartletti, retired Los Angeles Times photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner, was also in attendance and was the second juror for this show. Mr. Bartletti stated, “I am shocked at the quality and excellence of the photography submitted, the talent of the photographers and the subject matter of the photography that had been submitted. I wish all of those who entered could be awarded a prize. I love the media of photography and these photos show the appreciation of this media.” Mr. Bartletti has just returned from judging the College Pictures of the Year event where he personally went through over 52,000 photos, which he had to review three times.

Photos by TR Robertson

As I wandered through the displays I spoke with a number of those attending and the responses were very similar to Greg Dowell’s comments, “I am amazed at the level of talent on display and only wish I could take pictures this nice.” Kelly Moncure said one of the photographers stated to her, “I want my pictures to look like I feel and I feel happy all of the time.” Vista Watercolor artist Carolyn Robertson said, “Watercolor is my first love, but I was honored to be selected to be in the show. I shoot lots of pictures and many of them I use for ideas for my paintings.” Carolyn currently has 100 of her paintings and photos hanging in the Vista Chamber of Commerce offices.

The reception also featured the sounds of Ruben DeAnda, eclectic Contemporary Guitarist, playing as guest entered the display area. Light snacks and desserts were served, as was non-alcoholic, all natural ginger beer, provided by Moonglade Ginger Beer, and served by owner Jason Schwartze. Moonglade is located in Oceanside where a variety of ginger beer flavors are offered as well as all natural root beers. Moonglade is located at 102 Copperwood Way.

A little over halfway through the event, the two jurors, along with Imelda Huerta from the City of Vista Arts Commission, presented awards to the photographers selected as “Best in Show”. First place went to Rick Gauthreaux from Oceanside for his “Thursday Early Morning Fog” photo. Rick has been shooting for about 5 years. Taking second went to Peter Politanoff from Carson for “Squatter’s Village, Fiji”. Peter has been shooting since age 16. Third place went to Geoff Scott of Carlsbad for “A Portrait of Hammer Thrower Britney Henry in a Friend’s Pool on the Hottest Day of the Year”. Geoff has been a serious photographer since 2005.Two Honorable Mention Awards were given, one to Barbara Altevers of Vista for “Delicate Work” and one to Anindita Sarker of San Diego for “Blossoming Tree”. Barbara has lived in Vista for 42 years and only began shooting seriously for 4 years. Anindita is a neuroscientist by day and a fine art photographer at other times. A special category, Digital Darkroom, went to Ana Phelps for “Glassy Wave”. Skylum Software’s representative Kevin was on hand for this presentation for digital photography.

The New Work 2017 Photographic Juried Show photos will be on display through December. Stop by Vista’s Civic Center to see the photos judges have selected as the outstanding examples of photography and see if you have taken any pictures that can compare with what’s on display.

Ruben De Anda – www.rubendeanda.com

Moonglade Brews – www.moongladebrews.com

Barbara Altevers – www.500px.com/baltev

Peter Politanoff – www.redstarimage.com

Anindita Sarker – www.AniAndKoustav.wordpress.com

Geoff Scott – www.geoffscott.com