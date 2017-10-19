Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  “New Work 2017” A Photographic Juried Show

“New Work 2017” A Photographic Juried Show

By   /  October 19, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Submissions are requested for an open call for NEW WORK 2017, A Photographic Juried Show at the Vista Civic Gallery. The judging will be done by Don Bartletti, retired Los Angeles Times photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner and Kelly Moncure, Vice-Chairman Vista Public Arts Commission and photography educator.
The deadline is midnight, October 29th. Subject matter is wide open and might include black & white or color landscapes, portraits, action, fine art, documentary, as well as traditional film or digital printing. Images must be taken within 2017, from January 1, 2017 to present. Open to both seasoned and emerging artists.
The show will be up from November 5th through December 28th at the Vista Civic Center, which is located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Opening Reception will be Tuesday, December 5th from 4- 6 pm. It is free and open to the public. Prizes for first, second and third place as well as a public choice award.
For more information and to submit, go to http://www.vistaart.org/newwork2017
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on October 19, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 19, 2017 @ 9:17 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

“Vista Views” A Photographic Exhibit Tuesday, October 24th

Read More →