Submissions are requested for an open call for NEW WORK 2017, A Photographic Juried Show at the Vista Civic Gallery. The judging will be done by Don Bartletti, retired Los Angeles Times photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner and Kelly Moncure, Vice-Chairman Vista Public Arts Commission and photography educator.

The deadline is midnight, October 29th. Subject matter is wide open and might include black & white or color landscapes, portraits, action, fine art, documentary, as well as traditional film or digital printing. Images must be taken within 2017, from January 1, 2017 to present. Open to both seasoned and emerging artists.

The show will be up from November 5th through December 28th at the Vista Civic Center, which is located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. Opening Reception will be Tuesday, December 5th from 4- 6 pm. It is free and open to the public. Prizes for first, second and third place as well as a public choice award.