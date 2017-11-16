“New Work 2017” Now on Display in Vista Civic Gallery in Civic Center

TR Robertson….Currently on display in the Vista Civic Gallery is the photography of 28 artist chosen from 49 artist’s submissions and the awards chosen by Don Bartletti and Kelly Moncure. Bartletti is a Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist and Moncure is the Vista Public Art Commission’s Vice Chair and photo educator.

The photography selected covers a wide range of subject matter from nature to still life to human and animal life. The public is invited to stop in the Civic Center and wander through the photography selected. A number of local photo artists are featured including Geoff Scott, Barbara Altevers and Carolyn Robertson. Robertson also currently has over 100 of her water color paintings and selected photography hanging in the Vista Chamber of Commerce Offices.

There will be an art reception on Tuesday, December 5th from 4-6 pm with food and Spanish guitar music by Ruben DeAnda. The reception is free and open to the public. The top three photographs and honorable mention photos will be honored.

The hours of the Vista Civic Gallery, located directly across from the Vista City Council Chamber, are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 am until 5:30 pm and alternate Fridays from 7:30-4:30.