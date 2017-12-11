New Village Arts -Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Production

New Village Arte Presents Its First Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Production With Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairy Tale

CARLSBAD, CA. November 2017- New Village Arts proudly announces the first production of its TEATRO PUEBLO NUEVO community outreach initiative,

CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías and music by Deborah Wicks-La Puma. This production is

sponsored in part by Wells Fargo and The Loftin Firm and is presented free to audiences!

CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, is a 50-minute musical that takes the Cinderella story and turns it upside down. What will happen to Cinderella at the ball … game? That’s the surprising climactic question in this contemporary Latin-American Cinderella musical, which delightfully turns the classic fairy tale on its head, telling the story from both Cinderella and the “stepsister’s” perspective. Cinderella, a newcomer from Puerto Rico, comes to visit her “stepsister,” Rosa, in the United States. The catch … Cinderella only speaks Spanish and Rosa only speaks English. Will these two girls be able to reach an understanding at the (basket) ball game?

With a fairy godfather and other delightful twists to the original story, CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE crosses language and gender barriers, weaving a subtle lesson on empathy, sportsmanship and respect. Boys and girls will be cheering in their seats. Lauded by audiences, theaters, schools and academics, CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE is a groundbreaking bilingual children’s musical from the award-winning team of playwright Karen Zacarías and composer Deborah Wicks La Puma.

Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Nadia Guevara, this production will feature three actors making their New Village Arts debuts: Natasha Baenisch (LEGOLAND entertainer) as Cinderella, Arusi Santi as Padrino (IRONBOUND at Moxie), and Nicky Redd (THE KING AND I at Welk Resort) as Joey. Alexandra Slade, a San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award nominee for her work in NVA’s OKLAHOMA! rounds out the cast. Music direction is by Benjamin Goniea, with scenic design by Shaun Tuazon, costume design by Samantha Vesco, lighting design by Curtis Mueller, sound design by TJ Fucella, props design by Michelle Stann and stage management by Kymberli Skye.

CINDERELLA EATS RICE ANS BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, runs for three performances only: Thursday, December 14th at 4pm, Friday, December 15th at 4pm and Saturday, December 16th at 11am. Tickets are free, and donations are encouraged. 2787 State Street in Carlsbad Village.

Runs: December 14-December 16 2017

Show times: Thursday/Friday at 4pm, Saturday Matinee at 11am

Tickets: Free; donations welcome. Tickets available in person at 2787 State Street (Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5pm) or online at www.newvillagearts.org or via phone at 760.433.3245 – 2787 State Street in Carlsbad Village.

Production Team: Nadia Guevara (Director), Benjamin Goneia (Music Director), Samantha Vesco (Costume Designer), Curtis Mueller (Lighting

Designer), Shaun Tuazon-Martin (Scenic Designer), TJ Fucella (Sound Designer), Kymberli Skye (Stage Manager),Michelle Stann (Properties Designer).

For more information, please contact NVA’s Associate Artistic Director Nadia Guevara at 760-729-8703 or nadia@newvillagearts.org.