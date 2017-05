KIDS ACT: GOING ON STAGE!

Put your child’s imagination into action in Kids Act, where they create their own characters and plays. In the end, at a professional theatre, students will perform their original plays, along with a short piece of Shakespearean verse, in front of scenery that they’ve created for family and friends. (Taught by Aleta Barthell) SUMMER CLASSES NOW ENROLLING! June 20 – August 22, 2017 (No class July 4) Tuesdays 4:00 – 4:45 p.m., 4-6 year olds 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., 7-10 year olds June 22 – August 24, 2017 (No class July 6) Thursdays 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., 11-14 year olds Final performance: Saturday, August 26, New Village Arts Theatre CLICK HERE TO REGISTER STORIES IN PERFORMANCE! Ages 5 – 8 Students will help adapt a classic story for performance. Students will paint their own scenery for a final performance on the last day of camp. (Taught by Aleta Barthell) June 26- 30, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Fairy Tales Galore! BRIAR ROSE: Ages 9 – 12

Students will perform an adapted script based on the Grimm’s Fairytale, BRIAR ROSE. This story is the original story of what we now call, SLEEPING BEAUTY. A special performance will be held in the New Village Arts Theatre. (Taught by Aleta Barthell)

July 24 – 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. SNOWDROP: Ages 11 – 14

Students will perform an adapted script based on the Grimm’s story, SNOWDROP, the inspiration for Disney’s SNOW WHITE. A special performance will be held in the New Village Arts Theatre. (Taught by Aleta Barthell)

July 31 – August 4, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Register for STORIES IN PERFORMANCE camps! THE LITTLE PRINCE by Antoine de Saint Exupéry Embark on a journey with us this summer! This unique program pairs special needs students with typical peers to perform the magical story of The Little Prince. Together we will explore friendship and loyalty and the precious joy of laughter that will carry us to the stars! Rehearsals/classes: Monday – Friday, 1-3pm, June 19 – 30



Tech rehearsals: Wednesday – Friday, 1 – 3pm July 5 – 7 Performances:

Saturday, July 8, 6:30 pm

Sunday, July 9, 2:00 pm



Classes held at:

New Village Arts Theatre

2787 State Street; Carlsbad CA 92008 Tech rehearsals & Performances held at:

Carlsbad Dove Library

1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad CA 92011 Funded by National Foundation for Autism Research / Carol Channing Foundation Join the Cast of THE LITTLE PRINCE! Improv Camps

Improv your life and learn the art of improvisational acting. Students will learn core techniques that will help them make strong character choices, improve listening skills on stage and gain confidence while performing in front of an audience. This class is perfect for all acting skill levels, from the beginner to the working performer who wants to keep their improvisational skills sharp for auditions! (Taught by Veronica Burgess) August 7 – 11 9-12 year olds: 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 13-16 year olds: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Fee: $135 IMPROV your child's life! William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet Directed by AJ Knox The NVA Education Program and the Sage Creek High School Drama & American Sign Language Departments present this classic story of star-crossed lovers! Carlsbad Cultural Arts Center 3557 Lancer Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Thurs & Fri, May 25 & 26 @ 7pm Sat, May 27 @ 2pm & 7pm Tickets: $10 at the door