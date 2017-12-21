New Village Arts Inaugurates New Play Festival

New Play Festival Announced for January at New Village Arts

New Village Arts is proud to announce its inaugural New Play Festival, FINAL DRAFT. In partnership with Oceanside’s Bagby Beer Company, NVA will offer readings of three new plays, a playwriting workshop, and a panel discussion geared towards advancing the careers of playwrights, as well as local craft brewery beer tasting.

“We wanted to create an event that celebrates our local playwriting community,” says Festival Producer Tiffany Tang. “San Diego is rife with writing talent and playwrights who are eager to take the next steps in their careers. We are looking forward to a weekend of inspiring events, networking opportunities over tasty beer and, of course, great theatre from a handful of our city’s finest writers.”

Lance Arthur Smith’s THE PRICE OF PEACE will be the cornerstone play reading for the festival. Drawn from interviews from a local Carlsbad resident, the piece follows a WWII machinist who finds himself in the middle of the Manhattan Project. THE PRICE OF PEACE was commissioned by New Village Arts two years ago as part of a grant from Jack and Valerie Cumming, two long-time supporters of NVA’s work. In addition to THE PRICE OF PEACE, the festival will feature a reading of Jennifer Lane’s play THE SEER & THE WITCH, which explores a magical encounter between two women in the same hospital room but separated by over a century, and Dallas McLaughlin will perform his autobiographical one-man show THE VELOCITY OF CELEBRATION, which chronicles the pitfalls and missteps experienced on the road to fatherhood.

Josh Gershick, the Southern California Representative for the Dramatists’ Guild, will be leading a workshop on synopsis writing for playwrights as well as moderating a panel of local artistic directors who will weigh in on incorporating new work into their mainstage seasons.

“San Diego’s theatre scene is vibrant and alive, with so many talented artists and thoughtful audiences,” says Gershick. “It’s an amazing place.”

New Village Arts plans to host the New Play Festival annually, helping local playwrights into the next phases of their careers, adding more original voices to the already rich diversity of San Diego’s theatre community.

“There are so many amazing voices here,” says New Village Arts Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner. “Creating a festival dedicated to spotlighting our local playwrights and encouraging their work just makes sense. We look forward to continuing the tradition year after year.”

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday January 4

6 pm Opening Night Party with Bagby Beer Company

8 pm THE VELOCITY OF CELEBRATION by Dallas McLaughlin

Friday January

5 – 8 pm THE PRICE OF PEACE by Lance Arthur Smith

Saturday January 6