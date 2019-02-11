New Village Arts Has Patrons Rocking, Rolling and Reminiscing

TR Robertson — New Village Arts in Carlsbad has audience members clapping, stomping, dancing in their seats, singing along and thoroughly enjoying themselves with the presentation of the musical “Smokey Joe’s Café”. The musical is non-stop entertainment featuring over 40 songs with music and lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. This dynamic duo was the hit of the music world from 1951 until roughly 1964. Their songs were sung by some of the legends of Rock n’ Roll, such as Elvis Presley, The Coasters, The Drifters, The Shangri-La’s, Dion and more. New Village Arts newest Associate Artist and the Director for this production, Tony Houck, said he wanted to present a story line to go along with this musical revue, which has set Broadway’s longest running revue record with over 2,000 performances.

Houck, along with choreographer Michael Mizerany and musical conductor Benjamin Goniea, have melded together and updated a simple story line, friends growing up in a neighborhood somewhere in urban America in the first act and meeting again at a local club later in their lives. The music reflects the enthusiasm of youth, relationships and all of their issues, the development of these relationships, love gained and love lost and more. What is magic about this performance is the tremendous talent, stage presence, wonderful voices, dancing and the overall presentation of iconic music from the past.

The key to this show is not only the great music, but the incredible performance of the cast selected for the musical. The nine actors and actresses perform together in a variety of combinations and are allowed to sing a number of solo songs as well. Four of the actors are making their debut at NVA, and based on their performance will be back for more. Kevin “Blax” Burroughs is featured in a number of songs, but especially stands out on the soulful and dynamic “I Who Have Nothing”. Kyle Leatherbury also joins the company in variety of songs, and he presents a standout performance in his interpretation of “Spanish Harlem”. Philip David Black, along with Kyle, provide a bit of comic relief, but his bass voice stands out throughout the evening, especially on “Yakety Yak”, “Poison Ivy”, “Little Egypt”, and “Love Potion #9”. The final newest member to NVA, Isaac Kalmo, is given a chance to show his dance moves along with his singing. He stands out in “Loving You” and “Love Me”.

Photos by Daren Scott

Trevor Rex returns to NVA, after performing in “Legally Blonde”, and is given a chance to show off his very artistic dance talents, especially on “Ruby Baby” and “Jailhouse Rock”. Every one of the four ladies have performed in previous NVA productions, and after you see this musical you can understand why. Natasha Baenisch not only sings, but has a number of dance routines in the show and her energy in “Teach Me How to Shimmy” is unbelievable. Melissa Fernandes has received a number of San Diego Critics Circle nominations and has performed in many NVA productions and her performance in “I Keep Forgettin’” and “Pearl’s a Singer’”, as well as other songs, will make you understand why she is such a standout performer. Jasmine January will “knock your socks off” in her rendition of “Don Juan”, “Trouble”, “You’re the Boss” and especially in “I’m a Woman”. The dynamic, powerful voice of Eboni Muse will make the memory of “Smokey Joe’s Café” stick with you long after you leave. She belts out beautiful performances of “Fools Fall in Love”, “Hound Dog”, “Dance With Me” and you will not forget “Saved” at the end of Act 1.

As was mentioned, the music is non-stop and NVA’s band for the show never misses a beat and blends music at just the right level to not over power the performers, yet have you moving in your seat to the beat. Led by Conductor Benjamin Goniea on keyboards, Matt Gillon saxophone, Kyle Bayquen on Bass, Andrew Snyder on guitar and Marc Akiyama on percussion/drums, you will be transported musically back to the early days of Rock n’ Roll.

Tony Houck’s Creative Team included Choreographer Michael Mizerany, Stage Manager Beatriz Gonzales, Sound Designer Bryon Andersen, Set Designer Christopher Scott Murillo, Lighting Designer Chris Renda, and Costume Designer Samantha Vesco.

This is a fun, feel good musical, especially if you like old time Rock n’ Roll music. The standout performances and creative interpretation of the musical themes of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller will leave you talking about this musical for some time. The New Village Arts production in Carlsbad will continue through March 10th. NVA is located at 2787 State Street and there are numerous restaurants scattered all around the area. Tickets are $50, with discounts available. Tickets can be purchased at www.newvillagearts.org or call 760-433-3245.