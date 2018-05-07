New Village Arts Announces Season Eighteen 2018 – 2019

New Village Arts announces the complete lineup for Season Eighteen (2018 – 2019), Includes Two San Diego Premieres, One West Coast Premiere, and One World Premiere

CARLSBAD, CA. May 2018 – Season 18 at New Village Arts is a celebration of the diversity of our community. With six mainstage productions, NVA has created an eclectic season of adventurous artistic experiences. For the third season in a row, NVA has parity between its male and female playwrights and has continued its commitment to open casting. We believe that representation on stage is incredibly important, and strive to make our casts as diverse as possible. Teatro Pueblo Nuevo will continue for its second year, and the season includes two San Diego Premieres, one West Coast Premiere, and one World Premiere adaptation. There is something for everyone in this season, and we can’t wait to share it with you!

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS

BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL –Book by Heather Hach – Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin – Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture.

Directed by Kristianne Kurner – Music Direction by Tony Houck – Choreography by Kyle Hawk

Previews July 20 – 27, 2018 – Runs July 28 – September 9, 2018

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

From Kristianne: “The timing is perfect for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. This fun, energetic musical is all about female empowerment and living beyond the stereotypes that society creates for you. NVA is looking forward to showcasing our fantastic female musical theatre performers in this one.”

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM – A Teatro Pueblo Nuevo Production – SAN DIEGO PREMIERE

By Tony Meneses – Directed by Nadia Guevara

Previews Sept 28 – October 5, 2018 – Runs October 6 – October 28, 2018

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM tells the story of two people—with nothing in common but a shared grief—who bond in the most unexpected ways. Written by the rising playwright Tony Meneses, the play is a deeply moving and very funny celebration of life, new beginnings, and the healing power of telenovelas. Directed by NVA’s Associate Artistic Director Nadia Guevara.

From Kristianne: “We are so proud to continue our Teatro Pueblo Nuevo programming with the San Diego premiere of GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM. I love how this play uses language to showcase the challenges present when people come from different backgrounds, and the joy that comes from enjoying a good telenovela. It’s a touching story with a lot of humor and even some romance!”

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY – SAN DIEGO PREMIERE

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon – Directed by Kristianne Kurner

Previews November 16 – 23, 2018 – Run November 24 – December 23, 2018

A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, MISS BENNET continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as the dutiful sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

From Kristianne: “Speaking of romance, this is one of the most perfect romances I have ever read. The writers have taken the story of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE and continued the story, this time setting it during Christmas. They have done so with humor, compassion, music and lots of good old romance. Lauren Gunderson is the most produced playwright in the United States, and NVA is proud to continue the exploration of her work that started with EMILIE in 2016.”

SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller

Words and Music by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller – Directed by Tony Houck – Choreography by Michael Mizerany

Previews January 25 – February 1, 2019 – Runs February 2 – March 10, 2019

Leiber and Stoller, as much as anyone, virtually invented rock ‘n’ roll, and now their songs provide the basis for an electrifying entertainment that illuminates a golden age of American culture. The classic themes of love won,lost and imagined blend with hilarious set-pieces and slice-of-life emotions. Featuring nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded (including Jailhouse Rock, Love Potion Number 9, and Stand By Me), SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ isn’t just great pop music – it is compelling musical theatre.

From Kristianne: “Tony Houck has been working with New Village Arts for the past three years, and we are excited to see him in the director’s seat for the first time with SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ. This one is for all the people who fell in love with BUDDY, THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, which we produced with Intrepid Theatre Company last summer. It’s full of fantastic music that will leave patrons singing and dancing in the aisles.”

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS –WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION

Written by Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox -Based on the Italian play by Carlo Goldoni – Directed by AJ Knox

Starring Samantha Ginn as Truffaldino – Previews April 5 – 12, 2019 – Runs April 13 – May 5, 2019

A world-premiere adaptation of the classic comedy by NVA favorites Samantha Ginn and AJ Knox. When the trickster Truffaldino signs on to serve two masters in the hope of double wages and double dinners, chaos and hilarity ensue. This witty new adaptation is brought to life by an ensemble production full of music, magic, and every trick in the theatrical rucksack – from Goldoni to Groucho Marx.

From Kristianne: “We are thrilled to put these two great comedic minds together to breathe new life into a classic story. Dr. Knox will translate from the original Italian, and with Ms. Ginn will create an entirely new adaptation. Then, Dr. Knox will switch over to the director’s chair with Ms. Ginn taking on the lead role of Truffaldino (traditionally played by a man).”

BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE – WEST COAST PREMIERE

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Kirsten Childs – Previews May 24 – 31, 2019 – Runs June 1 – June 23, 2019

All aboard for a Western musical adventure the likes of which you’ve never experienced. As a wanted woman of mythic proportions looks to begin life anew out west, Bella takes us on the trip of a lifetime to escape her scandalous past and bounce into the arms of her awaiting Buffalo Soldier. Rowdy, wild, and hilarious, this tall tale comes alive with soulful tunes and madcap antics aplenty. Giddy-up to our get-down!

From Kristianne: “We are so honored to be the West Coast Premiere of this fantastic tale. This musical takes on the traditional narrative of the wild American West and presents it through a different lens: that of an African-American woman. As Bella travels through the country, we meet numerous characters, including a Chinese cowboy, a love-song singing vaquero, an entire circus team and more. BELLA premiered at Playwrights Horizons last year and we worked very hard to get this play to San Diego – we can’t wait to share the adventure with our patrons.”

