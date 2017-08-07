NEW FEATURE – “The Unknown Eater”

A Refreshing Taste of the Mediterranean at Pita Guys!

Unknown Eater … I had just finished a stint of walking in San Marcos when I decided to try a location that I had written down on my “Places to Go” list. Pita Guys located on 133 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd. is a small eatery in the midst of a larger shopping center named Civic Center Plaza. I went inside feeling the rush of the AC and began to look around. It seemed very contemporary in design with black and gray walls and nice wood tables. The menu itself was simple and included the likes of kabobs, salads, bowls and sides such as hummus and falafels. The price range was around $9-10 for the meal portions, and I decided to choose a tabbouleh salad. Just to let you know, there are options for the carnivores, vegetarians and vegans out there on the menu! The salad was a decent size and left me feeling quite satisfied as a meal. It was colorful in appearance and had vegetables such as cucumbers and tomatoes. The cucumbers were crunchy while the tomatoes offered a nice tang with the citrusy drizzle throughout. I did notice a considerable amount of oil which was the only detraction I came across. Overall, a very well put together, colorful salad. So if you are in San Marcos, be sure to stop by Pita Guys for a taste of the Mediterranean! I will be sure to go for the meat next time!

Pita Guys, 133 North Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #102, San Marcos, CA 92069 • (760) 566-3040 • Open Mon-Sat: 11 am – 9 pm

www.thepitaguys.com or info@thepitaguys.com

The Unknown Eater will be visiting restaurants all over north county and will review each. His articles will appear twice a month.