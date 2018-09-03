New Transit Service From East Chula Vista To Downtown San Diego Begins

Local Elected Officials Celebrate the Launch of South Bay Rapid with Free Rides on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 6:30 – 7:45 a.m. A Press conference will start promptly at 6:45 a.m. at the East Palomar Transit Station, Park & Ride Lot #1 400 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA

Speakers include:

Mary Casillas Salas, Chula Vista Mayor and SANDAG Board Member

Mona Rios, National City Councilmember and MTS Board Member

Greg Cox, San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Cory Binns, Caltrans District 11 Director

Local elected officials and community members will join SANDAG, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), Caltrans, and the City of Chula Vista to celebrate the start of the new South Bay Rapid limited service route between the East Palomar Transit Station at Interstate 805 in Chula Vista and Downtown San Diego. The new weekday service will run during peak morning and evening commute times.

To celebrate this new connection, service on the new Rapid route will be free for all commuters during its first week of service, September 4 – 7.

In early 2019, South Bay Rapid service will open for full service and operate along a 26-mile route between the Otay Mesa Transit Center and Downtown San Diego.

Visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/SouthBayRapid to learn more.

Free parking is available at Park & Ride Lot #1.

VISUALS:

East Palomar Station, Park and Ride, and Rapid vehicle

Event speakers

Riders boarding the Rapid vehicle

Project route and features display boards

Rapid will be staged from 6 – 8 a.m. for standups and interviews inside the bus

About SANDAG: The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.