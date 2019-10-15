New Traffic Signal Coming on Bobier Drive

Loading...
October 14, 2019

 Vista, CA — A new traffic signal will be installed in December at the intersection of Bobier Drive and Goodwin Drive. This intersection ranked number one on the City’s traffic signal priority list. The volume of traffic on Bobier Drive has increased over the years and the new signal will increase safety along this busy road. The project includes the new signal, and constructing accessible pedestrian ramps and a crosswalk. Barring weather-related delays, construction should be completed in March, 2020. 

Engineering Department P: 760.639.6111

