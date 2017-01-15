New Theatre Company In San Diego

The Roustabouts Theatre Company fornder Phil Johnson, Will Cooper & Ruff Yeager bringing new works, reimagining the classics and well known contemporary plays with the best local talent in San Diego.

San Diego, CA – Bringing together notable local actors, directors and playwrights, they have formed a new theatre company called THE ROUSTABOUTS. A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: “We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists.” Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/playwright Ruff Yeager and Will Cooper, a playwright originally from Chicago whose play Jade Heart was last produced at Moxie Theatre. All three founders bring passion, excitement and dedication to making great theatre and sharing with the young and old residents of Southern California and beyond. That is their mission.

In 2017, they launch their first season with the World premiere of MARGIN OF ERROR by Will Cooper directed by Rosina Reynolds and featuring Ruff Yeager playing at the Lyceum Theatre, Horton Plaza from April 15 to May 6. Over the course of an evening, two couples confront each other and themselves, caught in that margin of error where reason goes blind and passions ignite. MARGIN OF ERROR, a drama full of suspense, twists and turns, revealing that when the heart and truth shine together, they can dispel the dark.

A brilliant new battle of will and wit: They have love and deceit down to a science.

Their next production is a comic retelling of Emily Bronte’s most romantic English novel, now called WITHERING HEIGHTS by Omri Schein and Phil Johnson as they take on all fourteen roles in the play. It’s an action packed tour de force of two character actors against the most famous romantic novel of all time. A love story with a very new twist. WITHERING HEIGHTS plays at the Diversionary Theatre from June 10 – July 9, 2017.

In rep with WITHERING HEIGHTS, is the one-woman comedic show by Jane Wagner, THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE featuring Monique Gaffney and directed by Rachel Hastings. Ms. Gaffney plays 12 unique characters including Trudy, a bag lady who advises extraterrestrials about life on earth. A one-woman tour-de-force that will launch the audience straight into the stratosphere. Runs June 22 – July 8, 2017 at the Diversionary Theatre.

The Roustabout Theatre Company will be doing talkbacks, readings and backstage events this coming Spring 2017 go to their website www.TheRoustabouts.org for updates and information.