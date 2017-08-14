New School Year Difficulties

New School Year Often Presents Difficulties for Math Students after Long Summer Break

Key Concepts Easily Forgotten, Math Muscles Prone to Atrophy

Mathnasium of North Carlsbad’s Customized Programs Help Students Remain On Pace for Math Success

Carlsbad, August 12, 2017—The new school year will bring many challenges for children as they get used to more difficult work in all their classes. Few subjects build on concepts and skills learned in years prior as much as math does.

Many children simply aren’t ready to pick up where they left off.

“The start of a new school year comes with an adjustment period as students bid summer a fond farewell and ease back into their academic routines. Unfortunately, this often comes with the realization that they’re a bit rusty in certain subjects—none more so than math. Kids who spent the summer without engaging in math activities may need some extra time and help to build their math muscles back up. For many, this can result in poor performance in the early part of the academic year,” said Dan Horne, Center Director of Mathnasium of North Carlsbad (www.Mathnasium.com/NorthCarlsbad). “Left unchecked, these setbacks do add up.”

Fortunately, the beginning of the school year and the early fall months present a valuable opportunity for students to start working toward this year’s math goals before they feel the full brunt of academic pressures and deadlines. “This is an ideal time for parents to understand where their kids stand in math,” said Horne. “For children, incorporating additional math work sooner rather than later helps warm up their math muscles and recall important concepts from the prior year.”

Mathnasium, for example, provides students with customized programs that, with two or three hours per week of study, can shake off the fog of summer and prepare kids for the challenges that lie ahead. Mathnasium students have shown significant increases in performance on standards-based tests in 20 sessions or fewer, the equivalent of a few months’ work.

“Some students have the ability to keep up with their math classes by reviewing older material and practicing math on their own. But in our experience, many kids struggle. Starting a program of structured study at Mathnasium of North Carlsbad or elsewhere can make all the difference between starting off well or having a difficult year,” Horne says.

“Pinpointing problem areas before math struggles get out of hand can help set the tone for students to develop a more positive relationship with math and embrace opportunities for learning that lie ahead.”

About Mathnasium ….. Mathnasium, the nation’s leading math-only learning center franchise, specializes in teaching kids math in a way that makes sense to them. When math makes sense, kids excel—whether they’re far behind or eager to get ahead. The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ is the result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research. Franchising since 2003, Mathnasium has become one of the fastest-growing educational franchises. There are over 800 Mathnasium franchises in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.