New San Diego OASIS Program Manager for North County

Escondido, CA – Wednesday, February 8, 2017 – David Beevers, a long-time resident of Escondido, has been selected as the new San Diego OASIS Program Manager for its North County operations. David previously spent 19 years with The Art Institutes as Senior Director for the West Coast Region, and more recently, assisted veterans as a Regional Manager for Wounded Warrior Project.

San Diego OASIS is a nonprofit organization serving people over the age of 50 throughout the San Diego region by promoting successful aging through lifelong learning, healthy living, and community service. “As we begin this new chapter for San Diego OASIS in North County, we look forward to David Beevers expanding our presence throughout both the North County inland and coastal communities,” said Simona Valanciute, CEO and President of San Diego OASIS. In 2016, the organization was selected as recipient of the “Breaking Away Award of Excellence” by KUSI and Torrey Pines Bank for the various contributions it brings to the community and is recognized as an award recipient of the 2012 Social Impact 100 Index.

“I look forward to working with various businesses and organizations throughout North County, expanding our services in the entire region to keep our inland and coastal communities active and engaged, while also continuing to increase and diversify our class offerings” said David Beevers, San Diego OASIS Program Manager for North County.

About San Diego OASIS, a 501c3 award-winning nonprofit organization, serves San Diego County residents ages 50 and over promoting successful aging through Lifelong Learning, Healthy Living, and Community Service. We offer over 1700 classes in art, finance, history, exercise and wellness, disease management, language, computer training, travel activities annually, and intergenerational volunteer opportunities pairing our members with San Diego County elementary school children to encourage improved literacy, healthy eating, and increased self-esteem. We have over 40,000 members, three office locations in Mission Valley, Grossmont and Escondido with over 100 additional locations for program activities. Go to www.sandiegooasis.org for more information.