New Roundabout to be Constructed on Vale Terrace Drive

A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Vale Terrace Drive and Ponderosa Drive near Brengle Terrace Park. The newly extended walking trail has resulted in near accidents with pedestrians and speeding motorists in this location. The City of Vista will begin installing a roundabout to reduce vehicle speeds without creating congestion as pedestrians cross the trail that extends from both sides of the street. Construction will take approximately 6-8 weeks. For more Contact Engineering 760.639.6111