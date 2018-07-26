New Restaurant To Open In Oceanside “Blade 1936”

Oceanside CA—Blade 1936, located at 401 Seagaze Drive, is the newest dining destination to hit Oceanside and is scheduled to open late September. The eatery will feature a menu created by the restaurants Chef Mario Cassineri. Blade 1936 is a nod to Oceanside’s old newspaper, The Blade-Tribune, which occupied the space from 1936 until the 1960s. The historic building, was designed by famed San Diego architect Irving Gill. A transform into an Italian theme complete with rustic, wood and steel elements and still maintaining the history of the building.