Oceanside CA—Blade 1936, located at 401 Seagaze Drive, is the newest dining destination to hit Oceanside and is scheduled to open late September. The eatery will feature a menu created by the restaurants Chef Mario Cassineri. Blade 1936 is a nod to Oceanside’s old newspaper, The Blade-Tribune, which occupied the space from 1936 until the 1960s. The historic building, was designed by famed San Diego architect Irving Gill. A transform into an Italian theme complete with rustic, wood and steel elements and still maintaining the history of the building.
New Restaurant To Open In Oceanside “Blade 1936”
- Published: 14 hours ago on July 26, 2018
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: July 26, 2018 @ 10:39 pm
- Filed Under: North County
