New Program Supports Students in Need

June 2017 – San Diego – Inspired by outreach from a Student Services Coordinator at Mira Costa College, Sustainable Surplus (SSE) announced a new program, “Success 4 Students,” to support students in need at local high schools, community colleges and universities.

Each month SSE will collaborate with local educational entities to identify a student in need and provide them with items to help them succeed on their educational journey. Items range from computers to office supplies to desks. The program will accommodate up to four students a month to start.

“Recently we helped a single mom, Sofia, who is a student at Mira Costa and is struggling to make ends meet,” said SSE’s CEO Sue Prelozni. Apparently, Sofia could not afford to buy a computer and was doing her homework on her cell phone. SSE provided her a computer; the Mira Costa services coordinator, Beatriz Palmer, bought the necessary software program out of her own personal funds.

Sofia commented, “Now that I have my computer I am able to finish my projects from home and can spend more time with my two-year-old daughter.”

Recently SSE learned that Sofia needed a small desk for her apartment. She offered to buy one, but Ms. Prelozni refused the offer and had a computer desk delivered to Sofia’s home. “We pay it forward in furniture.”



About Sustainable Surplus … SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through repurposing still useful items for reuse. We support over 700 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items. ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and brick-and-mortar resale store located in Escondido. To learn more about the Success 4 Students program, please inquire at SSE – 888.780.4416, ext 2.

Media Contact: Sue Prelozni, CEO sue@sustainablesurplus.org 888.780.4416 ext 4