Transition At Embroidery Image To all of our loyal and wonderful customers, Embroidery Image has changed hands. Kent and Brenda have decided to retire and Mindy has gone on to start another exciting business venture. We have sold our business to long time good friends, Gumaro and Fabiola. No worries, however, as all of your same embroidery files and all of your past records are safe and sound with Gumaro and Fabiola. You can expect all of the same quality, attention and service that you have received in the past. Yours Truly,

Kent, Brenda and Mindy