NEW OWNERS AT GYMBOREE PLAY & MUSIC

Parent-child early learning programs for children, newborn to 5 years, help develop the cognitive, physical and social skills of children as they play.

Carlsbad/Oceanside, May, 2019 –Gymboree Play & Music, the global leader in classes for kids for more than 40 years, recently announced new owners of the Gymboree location in Carlsbad, CA on May 10, 2019. To celebrate, Gymboree Play & Music will be holding a free Open House for parents and children on May 19, 2019.

The event will be held at 2251 S El Camino Real, Suite B, Oceanside, CA 92054 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM with open playtime on the gym floor and fun and interactive activities led by staff throughout the afternoon. There will be special promotions offered at the Open House families can take advantage of. This is a free event to the community for both current and prospective families with children 5 and under.

“I’m excited to continue to grow this wonderful program in our north county San Diego community,” said Zach Burton, Owner and Director of Carlsbad Gymboree Play & Music. “From the moment they walk in the door, parents can see that we’ve created an environment where kids are free to move, play and explore safely. The play equipment was custom-designed for young children and our classes have been developed to provide a range of age-appropriate challenges and skill building exercises, allowing each child to participate and learn at his or her own pace.”

One of the most distinguishing features of Gymboree Play & Music, and a key philosophy on which it is based, is their unique approach to parent involvement, which encourages participation in and understanding of each child’s development. The reason is simple: children learn best when parents enter their world of play and imagination. Parental support is also important to a child’s healthy emotional development, building trust between parent and child and helping kids to feel more confident to explore and learn.

About Gymboree Play & Music Classes

Gymboree Play & Learn classes encourage development through play and learning with our seven-level program designed to support your child’s growth at his or her own individual pace. From sensory stimulation to problem-solving games and storytelling, our classes use play-based activities to stretch the body and mind.

Our Gymboree Music classes enhance your child’s development and love of music through song, dance, movement games and instruments. With an array of musical styles, our classes help children explore the power of rhythm, melody, tonality and beat while nurturing key physical, social and intellectual skills.

In Gymboree Art classes, we inspire your child’s imagination and self-expression with a world of hands-on art activities. Through painting, sculpture, drawing, collage, dramatic play and more, our classes encourage confidence and support artistic potential.

Gymboree Sports classes help encourage healthy habits and a positive attitude toward exercise through fun and physical sports play. Sample the basics to 8 different sports, including baseball, hockey, soccer, track and field, tennis, golf, tumbling and gymnastics and basketball. Activities are designed to get children engaged in non-competitive interactive games and emphasize flexibility, confidence and emotional well-being to build strong bodies and minds.

Parent participation is an integral part of all classes offered at Gymboree. This intimate setting allows parents to meet and share information with other parents and introduce their children to new concepts, skills and playmates. New parents particularly appreciate the support that Gymboree provides as they help their child explore new experiences and gain new skills.

In addition to the extensive program of classes, Gymboree Play & Music centers provide a great option for hosting birthday parties and other themed events such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Pumpkin Patch celebrations. A trained Gymboree teacher leads the activities as the children and parents play, laugh and sing together, creating a memorable celebration.

For more information about Gymboree Play & Music, please visit gymboreeclasses.com or call 800.520.PLAY.

Gymboree Play & Music

Gymboree Play & Music is the founding member of the Gymboree family of brands. Since its creation in 1976, Gymboree Play & Music has created developmentally appropriate play, music and art classes for parents and children ages newborn to five. Based on a blend of early childhood development theories complemented by 40 years of hands-on experience, Gymboree Play & Music classes are now available through more than 700 franchised and company-operated centers in the US and over 40 other countries. Parents can find a location near them by visiting www.gymboreeclasses.com.