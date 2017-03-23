New Officers For GFWC Contemporary Women Installed

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently held the installation of officers for 2017-18. The installation was conducted by Kathy Michaels. Claudia Giardina, 1st Vice President, Marianne Furtado, President, Marianne; Valencia Co-Secretary, Judy Jackson, Co-Secretary, Jeanne Hawkins, Treasurer (pictured front row, left to right)- Debby Weiner 2nd Vice President/Federation, Jean Smithers, 3rd Vice President/Ways & Means, Barbara Douglas Co-2nd Vice President. Not pictured, Patricia Meyers, Co-2nd Vice President. CWONC is a local women’s volunteer organization based in San Marcos, involved in charitable and educational projects, and offers services in the community to help raise money for diverse programs and projects.

www.cwonc.org