New Officers For GFWC Contemporary Women Installed

By   /  March 23, 2017  /  No Comments

GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently held the installation of officers for 2017-18.  The installation was conducted by Kathy Michaels.  Claudia Giardina, 1st Vice President, Marianne Furtado, President, Marianne; Valencia Co-Secretary, Judy Jackson, Co-Secretary, Jeanne Hawkins, Treasurer (pictured front row, left to right)- Debby Weiner 2nd Vice President/Federation, Jean Smithers, 3rd Vice President/Ways & Means, Barbara Douglas Co-2nd Vice President.   Not pictured, Patricia Meyers, Co-2nd Vice President.  CWONC is a local women’s volunteer organization based in San Marcos, involved in charitable and educational projects, and offers services in the community to help raise money for diverse programs and projects.

www.cwonc.org

