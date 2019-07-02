New Music Series Brings Caribbean Sounds to Escondido!

Upstream Performs at Hidden City Sounds Music Series on July 5th

Escondido, CA. — Join us at the Center for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, July 5th, Caribbean band, Upstream performs starting at 7pm.

Upstream has been spreading their message of love and positivity through their exhilarating Caribbean Music, namely, Reggae, Calypso, Soca and Steel Drum Music, for quite some time now.

Through the years they have mesmerized audiences throughout the world and brought ultimate enjoyment to all.

With a multi-talented line up of some of the most experienced and enlightened musicians in their camp, they continue to spread joy to an unsuspecting public.

Bandleader and Lead Singer/Guitarist “Haile Blackman” is originally from The Republic of Trinidad & Tobago and the Son of the Legendary Creator of Soca Music, the late Ras Shorty I.

The band boasts a very seasoned and celebrated line up: “Derek Brewstafari” Steel Drum Extraordinaire is also a Trinidad and Tobago native and will tug at your heartstrings with his melodic Steel Drum tones.

John McKnight (Bass, Trombone, Keyboards, Guitar, & Background Vocals) Marlon Alegria (Keys & Background Vocals) and Mark Spiller (Drums & Background Vocals) complete the stellar crew.

Get more information about her performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-upstream/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in

the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

