New Meeting Location For North County Church of Christ

The 550-member North County Church of Christ, offering services in both English and Spanish, has begun meeting at the Del Lago Academy, 1740 Scenic Trail Way, Escondido, for its Sunday morning services beginning at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Previously, the church, the largest Church of Christ congregation in San Diego County, had met at San Pasqual High School since March of this year. Prior to the high school, the church met at several locations in Escondido, including Woodward Avenue and 7th and Orange avenues, over the previous five decades. The church began meeting at Del Lago Academy on November 12th.

Kevin Withem, senior minister, said the 9 a.m. service features an instrumental worship band while the 11 a.m. service is acapella. Both services are held in the Del Lago Academy’s 290-seat theater. Withem said an additional worship service in Spanish begins at 10:45 a.m. on the high school campus in a large meeting room. The Spanish-language service will be conducted by Spanish minister Manual Magos.

“Del Lago Academy offers a central location for members from San Marcos, Vista, Valley Center and Rancho Bernardo, as well as Escondido,” said Withem. “The school, which opened in Fall 2013, also offers excellent, state-of-the-art facilities for our children’s ministry, middle- and -high-school ministries and growth groups, which has activities happening every Sunday.”

The church also announced it has a new website, www.northcountycofc.org. For more information about the North County Church of Christ, contact the church office at office@northcountycofc.org, or (760) 745-7732.