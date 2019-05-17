ACTOR AND COMEDIAN ROB RIGGLE APPOINTED

NEW MAYOR OF FUNNER, CALIFORNIA

Riggle Succeeds David Hasselhoff in Leading the People of Funner Beginning May 2019

FUNNER, Calif. (May 2019) – Harrah’s Resort Southern California today formally inaugurated acclaimed actor and comedian Rob Riggle, the second official mayor of Funner, California, in an over-the-top ceremony complete with a VIP purple carpet entrance, golden eagle statues and a harpist that took place at Dive, the resort’s pool paradise.

“Rob Riggle is ‘funner’ personified,” said Darrell Pilant, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Resort SoCal. “As we like to say, Funner is a place where people can escape the day-to-day stresses of life and experience the unexpected. Riggle has dreamt up a whole new level of fun to kick off his mayorship and exemplifies all that this city stands for: good times. We’re eager to see what he has in store in his new role.”

The masses gathered and cheered as Mayor Riggle was introduced. With one hand placed on the official Book of Funner, Riggle was sworn in by Pilant and Tribal Chairman Bo Mazzetti of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and was gifted a key to the city, solidifying his status as Funner’s newest leader.

“We are very fortunate to have Rob Riggle as the new Mayor of Funner, CA.,” said Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. “We believe his extensive background as a comedian, actor and military veteran will attract new visitors and friends alike to Rincon’s Harrah’s Resort Southern California. This relationship is the beginning of an exciting time for all of us and we look forward to a whole ‘lotta funner.”

As the mayor of Funner, Riggle will work with the Harrah’s Resort SoCal team to maintain the high standard of fun that locals and guests alike have come to expect. Riggle will bring in top-tier entertainment acts to The Events Center; assist with the development of innovative new property programming including upgraded cabana packages at Dive and a new “Mayoral Hotline” that guests can utilize to listen to bedtime stories and mayoral tips from Riggle himself. He will also add his own flavor to the resort’s food and beverage offerings at Fiore, Spiked cocktail lounge and more.

“Well, this is fun! It’s not every day that you get to step in The Hoff’s shoes and get the key to the city” said Mayor Riggle. “If you’re funless, we’ll turn that around. If you’re FUN with a capital F-U-N, we’ll reward you. Funner is more than a destination; it’s a feeling, experience and a place you can go to escape reality. Everybody is invited and all are welcome. It’s my duty to bring the fun. I have big plans for my tenure and you’ll just have to come visit Funner to see what’s in store.”

ABOUT HARRAH’S RESORT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA .. The best resort in Funner, CA, Harrah’s Resort SoCal is an award-winning destination recognized as a top resort by Condé Nast Traveler, Los Angeles Magazine, USA Today, TripAdvisor and more. The looming two towers boast 1,087 luxurious guest rooms and suites, including 22 wellness-inspired rooms complete with yoga mats, Vitamin C infused showers and built-in sound systems. Every corner of the resort offers inventive ways to boost your fun. The Spa at Harrah’s is a 11,000-square-foot getaway featuring a full-service salon, barbershop, salt baths and more. Culinary creativity abounds at eight restaurants – from luxury dining to fast casual concepts. Kick workouts into high gear in the state-of-the-art Fitness Center, then soak up the SoCal sun at Dive, a pool paradise including SoCal’s first Swim-up Bar, a 400-foot Lazy River, 23 cabanas and eight hot tubs. To book your stay or learn more visit www.harrahssocal.com.



ABOUT FUNNER, CALIFORNIA .. Funner (pronounced Fun-er) is located in North San Diego County, California. The destination was created in 2016 by the Rincon Business Committee (“Tribal Council”), the elected governing body of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians of the Rincon Reservation, California. Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, in a mountain valley along the San Luis Rey River, Funner is home to Harrah’s Resort SoCal and the first-ever Funner, CA mayor. In addition, the city holds the first tribally owned brewery, SR76 Beerworks; Dive, a trifecta of pools including Southern California’s first Swim-up Bar; eight restaurants including recognizable names like Smashburger®, Starbucks® and Robeks®, along with 10-time Wine Spectator Award-Winner Fiore steakhouse. To book your stay or learn more about the city where fun lives, go to www.visitfunner.com.

ABOUT THE RINCON BAND OF LUISEÑO INDIANS …The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians reside on a 5,000-acre reservation in Valley Center, California. Established in 1875, the Rincon Band is a sovereign government recognized by the U.S. Constitution, the United States Congress, court precedent, and federal policy. The Rincon Band owns Harrah’s Resort Southern California and uses profits and other commercial enterprises to provide government services, cultural programs and economic development resources for their members and surrounding communities.

