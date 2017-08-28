NEW HORIZONS BAND CONCERT

Wednesday, August 30, 6:30 p.m. – the organized “Summer Band” will give a free concert – first time outside on the Museum of Making Music parking lot – Bring low chairs (some chairs will be provided) and blankets/wraps in case of chilly (ocean) weather @ 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad, Ca 92008, phone: 760-304-5844.

Beginning Band: 5 pm • Intermediate Band 6 p.m. •Advanced Band 7:30 pm

Pizza will be furnished by the museum. You can bring a side dish, snacks, drinks. Water will be furnished. A fun time to visit with everyone.

New session begins Wed. Sept. 13, 2017. Call Allison Hargis for more information.