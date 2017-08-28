Loading...
NEW HORIZONS BAND CONCERT

Wednesday, August 30, 6:30 p.m. – the organized “Summer Band” will give a free concert – first time outside on the Museum of Making Music parking lot –  Bring low chairs (some chairs will be provided) and blankets/wraps in case of chilly (ocean) weather @ 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad, Ca 92008, phone: 760-304-5844.

Beginning Band:  5 pm • Intermediate Band  6 p.m.  •Advanced Band  7:30 pm

Pizza will be furnished by the museum.  You can bring a side dish, snacks, drinks. Water will be furnished. A fun time to visit with everyone.

  New session begins Wed. Sept. 13, 2017.  Call Allison Hargis for more information.

 

