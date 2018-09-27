New Haven’s Restoring Hope Gala Share

Loading...
Join us outside, under the stars for dinner, drinks, dancing, auction, photo ops and more at Coyote Bar & Grill at the Carlsbad Village Faire Shops. This event transforms the lives of at-risk adolescent boys through an innovative education model that develops life/work skills in a healthy environment. Welcoming all 21 and up community members, supporters, donors, sponsors, and friends!

 October 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Coyote Bar & Grill at Carlsbad Village Faire, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #108, Carlsbad, CA 92008 – General Admission Tickets Pre-Sale $120 / $135 at the door.

Website: http://bit.ly/RestoringHope2018
