New Haven’s Restoring Hope Gala Share

Join us outside, under the stars for dinner, drinks, dancing, auction, photo ops and more at Coyote Bar & Grill at the Carlsbad Village Faire Shops. This event transforms the lives of at-risk adolescent boys through an innovative education model that develops life/work skills in a healthy environment. Welcoming all 21 and up community members, supporters, donors, sponsors, and friends!
October 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Coyote Bar & Grill at Carlsbad Village Faire, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #108, Carlsbad, CA 92008 – General Admission Tickets Pre-Sale $120 / $135 at the door.