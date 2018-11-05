Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  New Haven Youth & Family Services Annual Holiday Bazaar

New Haven Youth & Family Services Annual Holiday Bazaar

By   /  November 5, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Complete your holiday shopping while supporting New Haven Youth & Family Services at our annual HOLIDAY BAZAAR featuring handmade products from our student run businesses: Woodcrafts etc., Catering 4 Youth and more! Thursday,  November 8th, Thursday from 11:00-14:00

  • Entrance is FREE and all funds raised directly support at risk youth in San Diego County.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres – Meet the New Haven boys – See live product demos

Woodcrafts etc. – handcrafted exotic wood products including:
– Adirondack furniture: Chairs, loveseat, coffee table, child’s chair, child’s picnic table
– Maple Cutting boards: various sizes
– Pens and Pencils- made from wood and acrylic
– Salt & Pepper shakers
– Razors
– Ice cream scoops
– Coffee scoops
– Magnifying glass
– Key chains
– Perfume atomizers
– Perfume pens
– Pocket watch
– Yo-Yo’s
– Dinner Bell

Catering 4 Youth – homemade sweet and savory holiday fare including festively packaged:
– Gourmet Popcorn
– Peppermint Bark
– Chocolate Pretzel Rods
– Chocolate Peanut butter fudge
– Muddy Buddy Trail Mix
– Turtles

www.newhavenyfs.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on November 5, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 5, 2018 @ 10:44 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Election Results – When to Expect Them

Read More →