New Haven Youth & Family Services Annual Holiday Bazaar

Complete your holiday shopping while supporting New Haven Youth & Family Services at our annual HOLIDAY BAZAAR featuring handmade products from our student run businesses: Woodcrafts etc., Catering 4 Youth and more! Thursday, November 8th, Thursday from 11:00-14:00
-
Entrance is FREE and all funds raised directly support at risk youth in San Diego County.
Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres – Meet the New Haven boys – See live product demos
Woodcrafts etc. – handcrafted exotic wood products including:
– Adirondack furniture: Chairs, loveseat, coffee table, child’s chair, child’s picnic table
– Maple Cutting boards: various sizes
– Pens and Pencils- made from wood and acrylic
– Salt & Pepper shakers
– Razors
– Ice cream scoops
– Coffee scoops
– Magnifying glass
– Key chains
– Perfume atomizers
– Perfume pens
– Pocket watch
– Yo-Yo’s
– Dinner Bell
Catering 4 Youth – homemade sweet and savory holiday fare including festively packaged:
– Gourmet Popcorn
– Peppermint Bark
– Chocolate Pretzel Rods
– Chocolate Peanut butter fudge
– Muddy Buddy Trail Mix
– Turtles