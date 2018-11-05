New Haven Youth & Family Services Annual Holiday Bazaar

Complete your holiday shopping while supporting New Haven Youth & Family Services at our annual HOLIDAY BAZAAR featuring handmade products from our student run businesses: Woodcrafts etc., Catering 4 Youth and more! Thursday, November 8th, Thursday from 11:00-14:00

Entrance is FREE and all funds raised directly support at risk youth in San Diego County.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres – Meet the New Haven boys – See live product demos

Woodcrafts etc. – handcrafted exotic wood products including:

– Adirondack furniture: Chairs, loveseat, coffee table, child’s chair, child’s picnic table

– Maple Cutting boards: various sizes

– Pens and Pencils- made from wood and acrylic

– Salt & Pepper shakers

– Razors

– Ice cream scoops

– Coffee scoops

– Magnifying glass

– Key chains

– Perfume atomizers

– Perfume pens

– Pocket watch

– Yo-Yo’s

– Dinner Bell

Catering 4 Youth – homemade sweet and savory holiday fare including festively packaged:

– Gourmet Popcorn

– Peppermint Bark

– Chocolate Pretzel Rods

– Chocolate Peanut butter fudge

– Muddy Buddy Trail Mix

– Turtles

www.newhavenyfs.org