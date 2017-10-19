NEW FEATURE – Grocery Grabs #1: La Vista Market

Alex Hughes ……October 2017, A couple of weeks ago, I went to do my weekly shopping for my grandma. During this time, I like to go to different ethnic markets located in our local area, and you wouldn’t be surprised at just how many mercados there are here in Vista. Along East Vista Way by Main Street, there is a market named La Vista Market, a simple name by all means that serves all sorts of different items from fresh produce to fresh meats.

If you like Mexican food or wish to prepare a dish with these flavors in mind then this would be the place. I walked in and picked up a mini cart carefully looking around at what was for sale. What you begin to realize is that there are items here not common at the local Albertsons such as dried chillies, guavas, tomatillos, baby avocados and some that I could not identify.

Snacks are also a unknown such as shrimp and Tapatio, chili peanuts and chili garbanzo beans etc. FYI, there is lots of chili powder. Even in the candy and sweets! It may seem like a strange combination, but it is actually quite tasty. On my haul, I bought several tomatillos and a couple of the guavas. Tomatillos are great raw or heated up with an overall sour type of flavor. The guavas were a dull type of sweetness but paired well with toast and peanut butter. The snacks I got were lima beans/peanuts with chili that had a great zing plus are quite healthy compared with the other options. The item that stuck out most to me was the Mexican table cream. I expected a sour cream but instead it was almost like half and half. I have been using it in recipes as well as a sauce, but it does not have much flavor. Various items on this haul!

If you are in Downtown Vista, make sure to take a stop on by and support this local business! Take a look inside and try something new! You never know what you will grab at the grocery store.

Grocery List:

Cacique Crema Mexicana

El Chavito (Lima Beans, Mango, Peanuts with Chili)

Hola Chamoy

La Fiesta Marjoram

Cream Guavas

Chayote Squash

La Vista Market, 932 Vista Village Drive, Vista, CA 92084 – 8 am to 9 pm daily