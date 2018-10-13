New Executive Director At KCOT

NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – CARLY STARR BRULLO NILES

Starting October 15th, Carly Starr will assume to role of KOCT’s Executive Director. Carly has been working in film & media branding her entire career life – producing, writing, directing, shooting, and editing at all levels. In addition, she is responsible for the creative vision, direction and production behind over 300 films, many for non-profit organizations and their causes. Her production company, Love Machine Films, has produced several award-winning works that have helped raise over 20 million dollars for various non-profits and causes. Before starting Love Machine Film, Carly got her start here as KOCT’s first female Director in the 1990s. Tom Reeser, the current Executive Director since 1987, is retiring on October 26th. He and the KOCT staff are excited that Carly is back and ready to continue producing excellent content for the residents of Oceanside.