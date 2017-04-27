New Downtown Parking Lot Opens

Providing Additional Spaces For Downtown Visitors
On April 27, 2017, the City of Vista’s new downtown parking lot, located on the corner of S. Citrus Avenue and Broadway opened. The 119 parking spaces and 6 additional on-street spaces on Broadway will provide additional parking for downtown visitors. The construction was completed ahead of its May 1 deadline. The cost of the project including design, demolition, construction, lighting, and landscaping totaled $1 million.
CIP PROJECT NO: 8293 Timeline:
- Demolition of two vacant buildings on the lot occurred in early November, 2016.
- Construction began in January, 2017, including lighting, landscaping, and storm water improvements.
- Construction was completed April 27, 2017.
Questions Contact – Engineering Department – P: 760.639.6111