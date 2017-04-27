Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  New Downtown Parking Lot Opens

New Downtown Parking Lot Opens

By   /  April 27, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 Providing Additional Spaces For Downtown Visitors

On April 27, 2017, the City of Vista’s new downtown parking lot, located on the corner of S. Citrus Avenue and Broadway opened. The 119 parking spaces and 6 additional on-street spaces on Broadway will provide additional parking for downtown visitors. The construction was completed ahead of its May 1 deadline. The cost of the project including design, demolition, construction, lighting, and landscaping totaled $1 million.

CIP PROJECT NO: 8293 Timeline: 

  • Demolition of two vacant buildings on the lot occurred in early November, 2016.
  • Construction began in January, 2017, including lighting, landscaping, and storm water improvements.
  • Construction was completed April 27, 2017.

Questions  Contact – Engineering Department – P: 760.639.6111

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on April 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 27, 2017 @ 5:36 pm
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

VISTA TEACHERS TO BE SURPRISED WITH $18,500 DONATION FROM OOLY

Read More →