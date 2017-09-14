New Clubs and New Legacies

Amanda Esquibel, RBV Intern…..A huge congratulations to the Rancho Buena Vista High School Varsity Football team for not only making history but also ending a five year winning streak last weekend! If one couldn’t attend, they truly missed out. On September 8th, 2017, anyone would have thought the Rivalry Game of Vista vs Rancho would end just like any other, with Vista winning. On the contrary, it ended quite the opposite. Winning in two back to back overtime quarters, Rancho came back strong and gained back the City Trophy once more.

Being a current student in RBV, it was truly inspiring to be present during the game and just like, many others have told me, “It was the most school spirit we’ve ever had at our

school”. No one expected us to win, prior to the game, many were actually saying that they expected us to lose and planned on either not coming or leaving early due to that fact our reputation hasn’t been the best. Which is why when all of us saw that we were tied during fourth quarter, everyone automatically had a change of heart to not only stay longer but to come together as Longhorns. As Arturo Arreguin (#8) kicked the winning goal, the crowd had tears in their eyes and were already next to the fence, ready to burst through the gates and into the field. We cheered,

huddled, cried, laughed, and repeated the cycle all over again until eventually the Vista security had to kick us out for staying too long.

Everyone will remember that night forever, whether they went to Rancho or not, no one can deny the fact that it was a good game.

On another note, RBV’s students are creating legacies in the classroom as well on the field. One of RBV seniors, Arleth Flores Aparicio, has brought back the M.E.Ch.A club. For those that don’t know much about this organization, what the letters stand for is “Movimento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlan”, the club is focused on representing minority groups and teaching others about the Chicano/a Latino/a culture. As an active member, cofounder of the club, and good friend of Arleth, I can assure you that this club is welcome to all that wish to join on campus. It is a great way to learn more one’s community and learn more those were and still are getting mistreated. For those that have kids that might be interested in attending this club or if one would like to find out more information about this club, please look at the information at the bottom of the page!

M.E.Ch.A meets every 1st and 3rd Monday in Rm 114 at RBV

More on M.E.Ch.A: http://www.chicanxdeaztlan.org/