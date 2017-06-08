New Children’s Museum & Solutions for Change Working Together

MASS CREATIVITY CELEBRATES 5th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The New Children’s Museum brings art to six San Diego communities

Mass Creativity Day, June 24, 10:00 – 3:00 p.m.

SAN DIEGO – May 2017 – The New Children’s Museum (downtown) is celebrating the 5th year of Mass Creativity, their signature outreach effort that has reached thousands of people since launching in 2013. Mass Creativity includes a series of complimentary hands-on art making workshops held in diverse communities throughout the county and culminates in a free all-day community celebration at the Museum on June 24th.

“We are so pleased with how much Mass Creativity has grown and evolved over the past five years,” said Tomoko Kuta, Deputy Museum Director. “It has been incredibly rewarding for our team to be out in the community year after year, meeting with families from all over the county and connecting with them through art.”

Each year Mass Creativity takes on a relevant and meaningful theme, with this year’s program centered on cultural diversity. The Museum’s Creative Team led by Gabrielle Romberger, Hannah Mykel, Iyari Arteaga and Mayra Chavez collaborated to develop unique workshop experiences celebrating the diverse communities of San Diego using the art of storytelling. These Museum teaching artists and play workers had the unique opportunity to develop the workshops from scratch as well as lead their implementation.

Workshops entitled “Celebrate Your Story” include painting, writing, and music-making, which will be woven together to make a colorful and collaborative community display. The workshops allow the Museum to build important relationships with the San Diego community and connect with families who might not otherwise be able to visit the Museum or take part in creative art-making experiences. Mass Creativity’s reach has expanded this year, including community centers as north as Vista and as south as San Ysidro:

Workshop Locations:

1. South Bay Community Services (Chula Vista)

2. Casa Familiar Civic and Recreation Center (San Ysidro)

3. Barrio Logan College Institute (San Diego)

4. Southern Sudanese Community Center (San Diego)

5. The San Diego LGBT Center (San Diego)

6. Solutions for Change (Vista)

“Mass Creativity Day expands the art experience well beyond our walls,” said Kara Baltazar, Manager of Community Programs, and the one who has organized the program for the past five years. “It’s a day to celebrate diversity, art and community with all of San Diego.”

Mass Creativity Day will be held on June 24th this year and feature hands-on art-making, music, performances, food and more. The event takes place from 10:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Museum and its adjacent park. Island Avenue will be closed between Front and Island to allow celebration participants to move freely from the park to the Museum, and some of the performances take place in the street.

The Museum provides transportation for the families from the community centers to attend Mass Creativity Day, enabling them to share their art as well as help create new collaborative art.

Funding for Mass Creativity is provided in part by the California Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, U.S. Bank and Carmax.

ABOUT THE NEW CHILDREN’S MUSEUM …The New Children’s Museum is a new model of children’s museum whose mission is to stimulate imagination, creativity and critical thinking in children and families through inventive and engaging experiences with contemporary art. Serving San Diego for 30 years, the Museum opened in 1983 in La Jolla as the Children’s Museum/Museo de los Niños and reopened downtown in 2008. The New Children’s Museum brings families together in a rich educational environment that fosters creativity — blending elements of children’s museums and art museums. The Museum collaborates with contemporary artists on an ongoing basis, both for large-scale thematic exhibitions, individual installations and educational programs for children. The New Children’s Museum is a non-profit institution funded by admissions, memberships and community support. To learn more, visit www.thinkplaycreate.org – 200 West Island Avenue, Downtown San Diego