University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Unveils New Center for Innovative Clinical Practice (ICP) on its San Marcos Campus

The university is one of the first institutions of higher education to have a simulation training center and state-of-the-art equipment specific to the practices of physical and occupational therapy

San Marcos, CA – May2017 – The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), a leading graduate institution that emphasizes health and rehabilitative sciences education through innovative classroom education, is pleased to announce the opening of the new Center for Innovative Clinical Practice (ICP) on its San Marcos, CA campus. Through the use of simulation education, students are able to experience situations in immersive, realistic settings that require higher levels of critical thinking and soft skills, building confidence, experience and abilities in a safe space, and ultimately better prepare them for clinical work upon graduation.

“The Center for Innovative Clinical Practice on our San Marcos campus positions the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences as an innovator in rehabilitation education and a leader in clinical practice,” said Dr. Susan Saxton, senior vice president of innovation and emerging strategies for USAHS. “Many institutions of higher education have medical simulation facilities, but USAHS is one of the first to have a dedicated simulation training center and state-of-the-art equipment specific to the practices of physical and occupational therapy. Looking forward, our students will transform the rehabilitative space, where they will be more than a clinician, but a clinical leader. We are proud to be blazing a new trail in using simulation in rehabilitative education.”

The ICP teaching laboratory spans nearly 7,000 square feet and allows for a broad range of physical therapy and occupational therapy classes in a hands-on learning environment. The Center provides various real-world settings for hands-on learning, including a 16-bed patient ward, a dedicated area for Occupational Therapy education, two patient assessment rooms which provide acute care and clinical scenarios, a complex simulation room, a 25 seat observation and debriefing room, and an activities of daily living lab with a kitchen, bedroom, dining, closet, bathroom and living area. The ICP has flexibility to adapt the spaces to meet simulation activity needs and includes state-of-the-art medical tools and resources that enable USAHS to educate the next generation of health care professionals.

Simulation education’s hands-on approach is a proven curriculum technique, laying the foundation for success. The features of simulation which best facilitate learning include the ability to provide feedback, curriculum integration, repetitive practice and the ability to range the difficulty levels.Importantly, simulated, hands-on education is proven to improve professional confidence, patient safety, communication and interpersonal skills, and allows students to quickly build trust with patients and their families.

About University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS)

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing, education and health science, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS has locations in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Miami, Florida. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission. USAHS is one of more than 70 institutions in 25 countries that comprise the Laureate International Universities network. For more information about USAHS visit www.usa.edu.