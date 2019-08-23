Loading...
New Art Venue and Artist Reception

August 23, 2019

Vista, CA — A new art venue happening in Vista in conjunction with the Vista Art Foundation (503-c non-profit).  The art event will be held at the Wildwood Crossing on Civic Center Drive which will start with an artist reception August 24th from 3pm-5pm with music provided. (Food and drink will be available for purchase.)   

This event will feature 6 artists and their artwork which will be on display for 3 months.  After that time, another group of artists will be installing their art.  We are hopeful that this venue will provide artists a place to showcase their art and a place for the art loving community to enjoy beautiful artwork

