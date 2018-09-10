New Affordable Apartments Open for Homeless Families

Solutions for Change Expands to Oceanside to Help More Families out of Homelessness

Oceanside, CA – At the beginning of September, Solutions for Change will welcome formerly homeless families to their new apartment homes in Oceanside. The new Oceanside apartment community has the capacity to house 32 families, who will all have jobs and pay rent. These parents have completed an average of 500 days of transformational classes and counseling to help them obtain the skills, knowledge, and resources needed for long-term self-sufficiency.

“We are honored to work with local government partners, like the City of Oceanside, in order to continue to solve homelessness and deep poverty for our North County community,” says Chris Megison, President & CEO of Solutions for Change, “These families are now equipped to not only provide for their children, but to give back to the community that has supported them.”

Unfortunately, Solutions for Change has seen demand for their program increase over the last 18 years. The organization currently has a waitlist of over 400 families, many of whom call their offices every day asking about availability. They have determined to meet this need by opening new supportive housing communities allowing them to open their doors to more families.

The majority of these apartments will house single moms and their kids, who have the highest poverty rate across all demographic groups. Locally, the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness reports there are more than 3,000 homeless children and their parents in San Diego County.

But these units are much more than apartments, they will be a powerful community where children can learn and play safely, parents can gain valuable life skills, and families can rebuild their lives together.

About Solutions for Change… The mission of Solutions for Change, Inc. is to solve family homelessness – one family, one community at a time. With this goal, Solutions has pioneered an innovative and sustainable solution for homeless families in our community – an effort that has led more than 850 families and 2,200 children out of homelessness since 1999. Solutions for Change has now developed over 190 Solutions-owned-and-operated, award-winning affordable housing units located throughout North San Diego County. Learn more at www.solutionsforchange.org