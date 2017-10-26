New 1904 FC Soccer Team to Build 10,000-Seat Stadium in Oceanside

The new San Diego 1904 FC soccer club announced Wednesday it will build at 10,000-seat soccer stadium at El Corazon Park in Oceanside.

Bob Watkins, co-founder and business leader of the club, said the facility will completed next summer and be ready for the club’s second season of play.

He said the team will make use of a modular stadium design for rapid construction and expansion. “It’s going to be very attractive,” he said.

The 51-acre park already has multiple soccer fields and is a 10-minute walk from a North County Transit District Sprinter station for easy access.

“San Diego’s heart of soccer is going to be in Oceanside for the next 40 years,” predicted Jerry Kern, an Oceanside Councilmember. “This team will draw fans from all over the world to our corner of the globe.”

1904 FC’s owners and founders, who include soccer star Demba Ba, hope to begin play in March as the newest expansion club in the North American Soccer League.

For the first season, home matches will be played at Torero Stadium on the University of San Diego campus in Mission Valley.