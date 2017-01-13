“I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” At Welk Theatre

The Welk Theatre is excited to announce the opening of “I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” on January 11, 2017 and running weekly through the year except in July and August. Call 888-802-7469 for reservations.

Jason Lohrke is back by popular demand with a brand new show. The Welk has presented Jason in a tribute over the past two years and now Jason has written and is presenting:

“ I AM… Neil Diamond, I SAID” is a first ever, original musical about the early life of Neil Diamond. Written and produced by Jason Lohrke, who also becomes early Neil Diamond, takes the audience back in time. He shares true and fascinating stories of his childhood, teenage, and early adult years in Brooklyn, and Tin Pan Alley in New York City. The scenes are packed with an incredible live band performance of Neil’s legendary songs. The hits that moved Diamond into international superstardom of the 1970’s and the epic Motion Picture Soundtrack, ‘The Jazz Singer.”