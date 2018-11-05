NCTD Seeks Community Input About Travel

Oceanside, CA — North County Transit District (NCTD) is beginning the first of three public outreach series that will be held over the next year. The outreach is focused on the future of transit in NCTD’s service area. Outreach teams will hold four pop-up events over the next several weeks to seek customer and community ideas about improving transit service in the future. The community engagement will focus on the origins and destinations of customer trips; the first and last mile between transit and destinations; the travel between home and transit stations; and how new services and trends could relate to future transit services. Outreach teams will be at the following locations: Vista Transit Center – 240 N. Santa Fe Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Oceanside Transit Center – Corner of S. Cleveland St. and Seagaze Dr. – Thursday, Nov. 15 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. Encinitas Library 540 Cornish Drive Thursday, Nov. 15 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. This outreach is part of NCTD’s Land Use and Transportation Integration Study which is funded by a Caltrans Sustainable Communities Grant. The study is intended to help guide improvements in transit operations; provide potential strategies that NCTD would further study and collaborate with local jurisdictions on based on existing and future regional land use development plans; serve as a tool to encourage local and regional greenhouse gas reduction that will complement planned population growth and increased housing needs; and encourage a sustainable environment. The Land Use and Transportation Integration Study launched in June 2018 and will conclude in August 2019. NCTD is committed to ensuring that transit operations are aligned with our local, state, and national goals of economic prosperity, improving the quality of life, and environmental sustainability. Integrating land use and transit planning is a core requirement to achievement of the aforementioned goals. For more information about NCTD’s Land Use and Transportation Integration Study, contact Transit Planner Katie Persons at kpersons@nctd.org or 760-966-6683.