NC Rep Awarded Grant

San Diego Repertory Theatre Awarded California Arts Council”Artists In Communities” Grant

State funds support artistic residencies in community settings

SAN DIEGO, CA – July 10, 2019 – The leadership of San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today that the theatre has been awarded a grant of $14,400 from the California Arts Council as part of its Artists in Communities program.

Artists in Communities (AC) centralizes artists and their artistic processes as vehicles for community vitality. AC grants support sustained artistic residencies in community settings. Artists must work closely with organizational partners and community members to produce creative projects that are relevant and responsive to their community.

With support from the California Arts Council, San Diego REP, in partnership with artist Dajahn Blevins, will host Kuumba Fest: San Diego’s longest running and premier celebration of African-American expression, culture, and heritage. Held each February, this four-day performance festival is the culmination and celebration of a year-long process that engages all ages in fourteen of San Diego’s African-American neighborhoods in positive, creative and community building activities.

“Dajahn Blevins is one of San Diego’s unsung heroes,” says San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. “As the creator and Artistic Director of Kuumba Fest since 1993, he has made for our community an astonishingly inclusive and diverse festival that has become the longest running African and African American performing arts festival west of the Mississippi River. We are so proud the California Arts Council has recognized this San Diego treasure.”

San Diego REP is one of 96 grantees chosen for the Artists in Communities program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council, with grant funds totaling a projected $24,508,541 for 2018-19, the highest investment in statewide arts programming since the 2000-01 fiscal year.

“Arts and culture are inextricably linked to our humanity,” said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. “They serve as a universal touchpoint for understanding and addressing our societal issues—dismantling inequity, healing trauma, reframing justice, inspiring truth and shaping futures. The Council is humbled to support the vital work of San Diego Kuumba Fest and its passionate efforts to make a better California for us all.”

About the California Arts Council

The mission of the California Arts Council, a state agency, is to advance California through the arts and creativity. The Council is committed to building public will and resources for the arts; fostering accessible arts initiatives that reflect contributions from all of California’s diverse populations; serving as a thought leader and champion for the arts; and providing effective and relevant programs and services. Members of the California Arts Council include: Chair Nashormeh Lindo, Vice Chair Larry Baza, Juan Devis, Jodie Evans, Kathleen Gallegos, Jaime Galli, Donn K. Harris, and Louise McGuinness. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.

About San Diego Repertory Theatre…San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, provocative and inclusive theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego’s resident theatre, promoting an interconnected community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 45 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 40 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA. In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented The REP with the Craig Noel Award “For 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity.” San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul. To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit www.sdrep.org. Join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@SanDiegoREP)