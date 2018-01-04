Nature Discovery Walk At Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

January 13, 2018 Saturday 10 am to noon

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is in our tenth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share art and music. Come join us!

At our January 13 class, we will walk the Gardens with Farmer Jones and discover special features, plants, and animals that call the Gardens home. Farmer Jones will emphasize hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Class time for the January 13 Kids in the Garden is from 10 am to noon for two hours of fun and learning. Class fee is $5 child and $5 per adult for Garden entry. Adults will stay with their children. The class is free for AVBG family members. All fees collected support the Alta Vista Children’s Garden.

Pre-registration with Farmer Jones is required so we have materials for all. Contact farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or call (760) 822-6824.

Your registration for the class includes your visit to the Children’s Garden: the Ricardo Breceda “Serpent,” the new Children’s Discovery Trail, the Enchanted Garden Tube Tunnels, our fantastic Fall Fun Festival scarecrows, the interactive Children’s Music Garden, the Turtle and Dino Dig, and the Incredible Edibles Garden and your self-guided tour of the 14-acre Gardens.

When you join and buy a family membership in Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, the monthly Kids in the Garden class and entry to the Gardens are FREE for a year. Membership forms are available on the website. Donations and sponsorships are gratefully accepted.

School field trips, Scout badge sessions, and club tours are available for a reasonable fee. Farmer Jones is a retired elementary teacher with 28 years’ experience in the classroom. She is a Master Composter who has been working in school gardens and children’s gardens for 44 years.

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park. (760) 822-6824 Farmer Jones