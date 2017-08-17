Native American and Southwestern Artists Dazzle at Bazaar del Mundo’s Santa Fe Marketplace

Authentic Turquoise Jewelry, Fine Art and More at Old Town Event, Sept. 15 & 16

SAN DIEGO (August 17, 2017) – The Southwest is making a comeback, with boho lovers and free spirits across the country presenting bold pieces of turquoise, vibrant hues and Zapotec designs. Here in San Diego, the best of Southwest’s Native American jewelry, art and crafts will be on display and for sale at Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Santa Fe Marketplace, Friday and Saturday, September 15-16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amidst a vibrant outdoor marketplace, exquisite collections of authentic Native American jewelry, art, crafts and décor will be showcased from Navajo, Cherokee, Hopi, Pima, Isleta Pueblo and Santo Domingo Pueblo tribe members, along with other noted Southwestern artists demonstrating and selling their goods.

Visitors can take in dazzling sterling silver and multi-stone inlaid jewelry made with stunning turquoise, coral and other exotic stones, hand-woven Zapotec pillows and rugs, leather accessories, fetishes, storytellers, Pendleton blankets and more.

Returning to this year’s festival, pawn trader Art Quintana will appraise visitors’ fine Indian jewelry and family heirlooms (up to two pieces each). With 30 years in the Native American jewelry business, Quintana’s collection of traditional and contemporary necklaces, bracelets, rings, bolo ties, concho belts, earrings, beadwork and more, offers a treasure

trove of items he has discovered in pawn shops throughout the Southwest.

Other artists include:

Federico, a celebrity-favorite jewelry designer whose stunning turquoise creations have been worn by Christie Brinkley, Ali McGraw, Elle McPherson and more.

Kim Yubeta uses vintage beads from far-off lands made of turquoise, coral, lapis, spiny oyster, amber, jet and onyx to fashion her necklaces that show in galleries throughout the Southwest.

Jesse Hummingbird pursues both Cherokee and other American Indian themes in his acrylic paintings in what he calls “intertribal fantasy.”

Anomaly Imports offers a huge selection of hand-woven Zapotec rugs, blankets, runners and more in glorious colors.

John Balloue’s vibrant acrylic and mixed media paintings are held in many private and public collections, including the Cherokee Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma; the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington DC; the SWAIA Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.

Veronica Benally, a traditional Navajo artist whose handmade silver and/or gold bracelets with natural stones were awarded “Best in Show” from the Museum of Man in Balboa Park.

Visitors will also enjoy live musical performances, and mouth-watering cuisine from neighboring Casa Guadalajara.

For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.

About Bazaar del Mundo

Diane Powers’ locally owned Bazaar del Mundo Shops and her family of restaurants are San Diego’s recognized destinations for international cultures and Mexican-spirited cuisine.

The Bazaar del Mundo Shops, long recognized as one of the best shopping environments in San Diego, create a lively and colorful entry to San Diego’s Old Town community, while Powers’ award-winning restaurants – Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico, Casa de Bandini and Casa Sol y Mar – which make up Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group – provide authentic Mexican flavor and ambience throughout San Diego County.

The Shops are comprised of colorful boutiques, each offering unique gifts from all over the world, home accessories and collectibles, handcrafted artisan jewelry, arts and crafts, plus creative women’s fashion (such as colorful separates, accessories, bags, wallets and belts). The Kitchen Shop offers vibrant tabletop products and worldwide imported ceramics, as well as unique and quality crafts and folk art from Mexico.

The Bazaar del Mundo Shops, 619-296-3161, and Casa Guadalajara, 619-295-5111, are at the north entrance to Old Town on the corner of Juan and Taylor. Casa de Pico is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, 619-463-3267. Casa de Bandini is located at 1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 760-634-3443. Casa Sol y Mar is located at 12865 El Camino Real at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 858-792-4100.