Native American Heritage Month Lecture at the Oceanside Public Library

Join the Oceanside Public Library in welcoming Rincon Tribal Councilmember Laurie E. Gonzalez, who will speak about the preservation of the Cham’teela language, and the legacy of Luiseño people at a celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Laurie E. Gonzales

Laurie E. Gonzalez has a passion for her culture and the living legacies of Luiseño Indians. She is serving her fourth term of office on the Rincon Tribal Council, where she applies her expertise in  entrepreneurship from her career in business.

For related information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

