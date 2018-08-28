Nationally-Renowned Coalition Celebrated 25th Anniversary

North Coastal Prevention Coalition Selected for National 2018 Innovative

Substance Abuse Prevention Award for Combating Retail Sales of Synthetic Drugs

OCEANSIDE, CA (August 2018) — The North Coastal Prevention Coalition celebrated 25 years of service to North County as an advocate for healthy and safe communities free from the problems of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drug use.

Since 1993, the North Coastal Prevention Coalition (NCPC) has delivered a message of collective responsibility, collaboration, and support in its mission to prevent substance abuse in the cities of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. Nearly hundred community leaders joined numerous board members, staff, and collaborating partners while celebrating the organization’s achievements at a special anniversary breakfast on Tuesday, August 21 at the El Camino Country Club in Oceanside.

The keynote address was given by Kevin Sabet, President and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a national organization focused on the scientific understanding of marijuana’s harms and the prevention of marijuana commercialization and normalization. He discussed the rise in commercialization of marijuana in legalized communities, and reminded the audience of the similarities to the tobacco industry. “2018 is the new 1918,” said Kevin Sabet. “But instead of Big Tobacco, it’s now Big Marijuana borrowing from tobacco’s playbook in search of the same deep profits.”

Sabet also said that local advocates and local policies are what led to the success in reducing smoking rates, and that coalitions like NCPC will be crucial to prevent increasing use of marijuana among youth. For those who use marijuana, the risk of addiction is higher for adolescents (1 in 6) than for adults (1 in 11).

The anniversary was facilitated by Marc Bailey, former news anchor at XETV-CW6 and current Director of Public Safety Outreach at National University.

NCPC was notified last month that it was selected by the National Association of State Alcohol and Drug Abuse Directors (NASADAD) to receive its 2018 prevention award for efforts to combat the retail sale of synthetic drugs like spice and bath salts. Oceanside’s ordinance preventing the retail sale of synthetic drugs, adopted in April 2016, has led to a dramatic reduction in poisonings.

“In 25 years, the North Coastal Prevention Coalition has made incredible strides to reduce substance abuse and inspire healthy, drug-free lifestyles,” said NCPC Board President Craig Balben. “But we still have much more work to do, and we will accomplish more by working together.”

Prevention of alcohol and drug-related problems saves lives, saves money, reduces drain on public services, and cost-effectively protects our health, safety, and quality of life.