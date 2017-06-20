National Women’s Political Caucus of San Diego

WHAT: Ready to Run: Hear from the following elected officials about what it’s like to run for office:

– Congresswoman Susan Davis

– California State Senator Toni Atkins

– California Assemblywoman Lori Saldana

– San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott

– San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry

and many more!

WHERE: Thomas Jefferson School of Law, 1155 Island Ave., San Diego, CA

WHEN: Sat., June 24 9 am-3:30 pm

RSVP: Here

COST: Free; food included

MORE INFO: Our Facebook Page Here

SPONSORS: Run Women Run, San Diego NOW, and more.

STEERING COMMITTEE: Christina Prejean, Mara Elliott, Susan Bisom-Rapp, Yahairah Aristy, Jenni Prisk, Ally Keegan, and Alyssa Williams.

I was born and raised in Vista, graduated from Vista High School, and am now a military veteran and attorney here in San Diego; serving on the Steering Committee of the National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC) of San Diego. I’ve previously written about my deployment to Afghanistan in my pieces in the San Diego Union Tribune titled, Letters from a San Diegan at War.

Contact Info: Christina Prejean – Email: christinapre@gmail.com –www.nwpc.org – Phone: 7606225762