The Gloria McClellan Center is participating in National Senior Health and Fitness Day with these special events:
- 9 am – 10 am: Walk with Mayor Judy Ritter in Brengle Terrace Park. Take a group walk with the Mayor. Meet at The Center. Collect a prize drawing ticket for joining the walk.
- 10 am – 1 pm: Health and Fitness Fair. Numerous types of health screenings will be offered, health resources, exercise demonstrations, and more. Collect a prize drawing ticket for each table you visit.
- Noon – 12:30 pm: Enjoy lunch with a menu consisting of fresh spinach salad with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges, chicken tortilla soup, roll, and watermelon. Reserve lunch by May 29 by calling 760.643.5288.
- 12:30 pm – 1 pm: Prize drawings!
For more information, call 760.643.5281.