National Senior Day

Join us in celebrating you, Seniors of Vista! The Gloria McClellan Center holds its second annual National Senior Citizens Day Celebration on Tuesday, August 21 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

This free event features San Diego favorite The Sundance Band playing a variety of tunes, from country, classic rock, oldies, and other great sounds. Feel free to sit back and enjoy the music, or get on up and dance! Free lite bites and beverages will be provided. Lunch served at noon. Prize drawings every half hour and the grand prize at 12:30! Guests must be present to win.