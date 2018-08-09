National Senior Day

Join us in celebrating you, Seniors of Vista! The Gloria McClellan Center holds its second annual National Senior Citizens Day Celebration on Tuesday, August 21 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
This free event features San Diego favorite The Sundance Band playing a variety of tunes, from country, classic rock, oldies, and other great sounds. Feel free to sit back and enjoy the music, or get on up and dance! Free lite bites and beverages will be provided. Lunch served at noon. Prize drawings every half hour and the grand prize at 12:30! Guests must be present to win.
Please call 760.643.5288 by August 20 if you plan to join us for lunch. Our lunch buffet, served at noon, is grilled chicken, barbecued beef, loaded mashed potatoes, Scandinavian vegetables, a biscuit, and tropical fruit. (Suggested contribution for lunch is $4/meal; $8 for guests under 60.).
contact Cindy at 760.643.5281 or cgrady@cityofvista.com